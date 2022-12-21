Indigenous Peoples Have Spoken out Against 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and Here's Why

Journalist Kathia Woods also wrote on Twitter, "At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it."

In both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, characters who are played by white actors wear hairstyles typically attributed to nonwhite people, such as dreadlocks and certain types of braids.