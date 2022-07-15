Everything You Oughta Know About Dave Coulier and Alanis Morissette's Relationship Timeline

"You wrote that song about Dave Coulier from Full House?" Howard asked Alanis on his show in 2004.

Alanis said she would "never confirm or affirm who it's about" before admitting it's possible she might one day. Meanwhile, Howard's producer Gary Dell'Abate came out to say he heard the rumor from Dave's Full House co-star John Stamos that the song was indeed about Dave.

"There was no one in the studio when I wrote that song, so no one actually knows," Alanis said in response.