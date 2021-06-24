Harrison Ford Has a Long History of Getting Injured on Set

Legendary actor Harrison Ford's decades-long career in the film industry makes him one of the most memorable faces on the planet. Being the star of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises means he's spent a lot of time punching Nazis and fighting in outer space. However, his do-it-yourself approach to stunt work hasn't always gone as planned, and he recently injured his shoulder on the set of Indiana Jones 5.

Here's everything we know about all of Harrison's injuries through the years.