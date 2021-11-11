Netflix Has Shared the First Teaser for Its Upcoming Live-Action 'Mobile Suit Gundam'

According to Gizmodo, Mobile Suit Gundam will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is known for other projects like Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer. Brian K. Vaughan, who wrote the well-known comic series Saga is also behind the movie's script. Legendary Pictures will be producing the film.

But since we're seeing teasers for the film now, it's likely that Netflix will at least begin filming in 2022 (assuming they haven't already). This could mean a release date might be as far away as 2023.