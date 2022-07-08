Gymnast Simone Biles Just Earned the Highest U.S. Civilian Honor by Receiving the Medal of Freedom

Aside from her massive success as a gymnast, Simone was selected to receive the Medal of Freedom due to her work off of the mat as well. Notably, Simone has become an advocate for mental health awareness amongst athletes after very publicly dealing with her own mental health issues during the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone is also being heralded for her courage in testifying against former U.S. Gymnastics trainer Larry Nassar, who sexually assaulted her alongside a series of other gymnasts.