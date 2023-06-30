Home > Entertainment > Movies ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’ Memes Are All Over the Internet — Here Are Our Favorites The movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' will both be released in theaters on the same day. Naturally, the internet is preparing for this with memes. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 30 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Twitter / @beyzanurapaydin; Twitter / @rahkothari; Twitter / @yannhatchuel

Whoever decided that Oppenheimer and Barbie should be released on the same day was definitely looking to start trouble. Oppenheimer, which tells "The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb," per IMDb, stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., to name a few.

It's an action-packed biographical film that is sure to pack the theaters come July 21, 2023. But as Oppenheimer ticket holders make their way to the theater, they'll likely come into contact with hordes of people, probably donned in pink, humming along to "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice feat. Aqua. Oh, what a sight to see!

As IMDb writes, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." This film boasts a star-studded cast as well that includes but is not limited to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Will Ferrell.

Source: Instagram / @oppenheimerthemovie; Instagram / @barbiethemovie

Clearly, these films are stark opposites, and the fact that they have the same release date has sent the internet into a tizzy. All over social media, you'll find Barbie vs. Oppenheimer (aka Barbenheimer) memes concerning the two films. While some folks have chosen a film in this great movie debate, others are embracing both films and this rare cultural moment. Below, we've rounded up some cream-of-the-crop Barbenheimer memes.

Barbenheimer memes are all over social media — these are our faves.

Their entire lives have led up to the Oppenheimer / Barbie release pic.twitter.com/w2FgLwhDg1 — Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 26, 2023

Barbie & Oppenheimer audience at the parking lot of a theatre on July 21st pic.twitter.com/0ohjwqTS4w — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) June 27, 2023

11am: drop 4 tabs of acid

noon: Oppenheimer

3pm: ego death + brunch with the boys

5pm: 8gs of shrooms

6pm: Barbie (bring dab pen into theater)

8pm: Dave and Busters — Keefler (@Keefler_Elf) June 27, 2023

The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023

Werked on some Barbenheimer merch last night 💅💥 pic.twitter.com/XL1wh5B2s2 — Rahul Kothari (@rahkothari) June 30, 2023

I humbly present my Barbie-Oppenheimer 2024 electoral map pic.twitter.com/ULp2WFenQL — Emmet Sandberg (@SandbergEmmet) June 28, 2023

Get this: Some people are convinced that Oppenheimer isn't even a film, but rather just a marketing strategy for Barbie.

I don’t even think Oppenheimer is a real movie. I think it’s actually the most sophisticated marketing the Barbie movie has done yet. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 28, 2023

While others claim the Barbie movie is actually doing advertising for Oppenheimer.

The Oppenheimer guys realizing that marketing for the Barbie film is also now marketing for their film for some reason pic.twitter.com/iRj2RMAgCV — obsolete breakfast (@forsorrows) June 28, 2023

So, do you plan to see Oppenheimer and/or Barbie? To me, this double-feature release sounds like having fraternal twins who want two totally different themes for their joint birthday party. But hey, I could entertain both.

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters.



Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history.



I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023