Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas The Jonas Brothers' Unreleased Track "Waffle House" Has the Internet in a Chokehold By Pretty Honore Mar. 20 2023, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET

It seems like only yesterday when Jonas Brothers dropped their debut album “It’s About Time” in 2006. Although the once–teenage heartthrobs — Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — are all grown up now, our love for them remains the same.

Recently, the group took their talents to Broadway and gave fans a sneak peek of their upcoming project. In the five-day event, the Jonas Brothers performed all of their greatest hits as well as a never-before-heard song from "The Album," which is set to release in 2023. As of this writing, “Waffle House” is unreleased — and yet it already has the internet in a chokehold.

Everything you need to know about the Jonas Brothers’ unreleased song ‘Waffle House.’

The Jonas Brothers first previewed their song “Waffle House” in an 18-second clip posted on social media, and their comments section was flooded with praise from fans who were desperate for more. During the Jonas Brothers’ performance in New York, concertgoers were allowed to keep their phones. Thanks to a couple of Jonatics who posted clips from the show on social media, we were given a second first listen.

In the hook, the guys sing, “No, don't get stressed, it's gon' get figured out / All deep conversations at the Waffle House …” “Headstrong father and a determined mother / Oh, that's why some nights we try to kill each other / but you know it's always love …” the song continues. We at Distractify can confirm that their now-viral hit “Waffle House” is a certified bop, and the internet agrees.

“Wow, it's great to see you all together, even when [a] lot of time passed already it's such a great thing you guys are still doing music together, love it,” one fan responded on Twitter. “I need you guys to bring a Waffle House food truck on tour with you," another user wrote. "Also this song slaps."

Until the song drops on streaming platforms, we can’t listen to the track in all of its glory, but Nick told Variety that it’s one of his favorite songs on the album. According to him, "Waffle House" was added to the tracklist “last-minute”. “At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it,” he said. Because all three of the Jonas Brothers have a wife and kids of their own, the song especially hit home.

