A Handful of Taylor Swift's Songs Can Be Traced Back to Her Relationship With Joe Jonas

It's been more than a decade since Taylor Swift first released "Fearless," the country album that would grant her her first (and second, third, and fourth) Grammy awards. After a long and messy battle for the rights to her masters with Scooter Braun, Taylor has finally released the first of several albums she's re-recording.

"Fearless (Taylor's Version" released on April 9, bringing her former relationship with Jonas Brother Joe Jonas back into the spotlight.