“Disrespectful” — Woman Says Boyfriend Created PowerPoint Criticizing Her Cooking

Has someone ever disliked something that you did so much that they decided to offer up some constructive criticism in a form of a PowerPoint presentation? And by someone, I'm not referring to someone in your workplace, but a significant other.

That's what Reddit user @eska089 said happened to her after cooking a meal for her and her boyfriend of two years to enjoy. She states that in their relationship dynamic, she's the one who typically does all of the cooking because she generally enjoys it.

Furthermore, her boyfriend claims that he can't "even boil water" so that he doesn't bother to try and make food for the both of them. One would assume that if this is the case, then he would be happy to have home cooked meals made for him. He's not good at it, she likes to do it, and they can both enjoy their meals.

Apparently this wasn't the case, however. Because one night, she shared in a viral post uploaded to the r/AITAH sub, he decided to share the notes he's been jotting down pertaining to her food over the time they've spent together.

She thought she put together one of their "favorite meals" but during this particular evening, a "smirk" crept up on her boyfriend's face. He told her that he's "been taking notes" which she initially took as a joke.

However, this wasn't the case, and her boyfriend proceeded to take out a laptop that contained a slideshow. Next, he proceed to hook the computer up to their TV. The title of the PowerPoint: "Improving Our Home Dining Experience."

In utter disbelief, she watched as her boyfriend cycled through slide after side. The first one was titled "Too Much Garlic" and the second was "Pasta Consistency." The third was named "More Salt, Less Sass."

Those weren't the only inclusions he put into the PowerPoint, either, as she said that slide eight was simply a picture of celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay facepalming. Which was an indication as to what the British culinary figure would think of her cooking, according to her boyfriend.

She immediately let her boyfriend know that she wasn't too fond of his PowerPoint. Furthermore, she said that if he didn't like her cooking then he was more than welcome to try and do it for himself. Consequently, this caused him to try and "backtrack" and that he was merely "trying to help."

As a result, she decided to stop cooking for the both of them, leaving her boyfriend to subsist off of "cereal" and "takeout." He's been "sulking" ever since, and has stated that she overreacted to the presentation and her response was "ruining the joke."

At the end of her post, she asked other Redditors if she went too far in her reaction, but there were several folks who said that she shouldn't feel bad at all. One person quipped that if he had the time to invest in a PowerPoint telling her how to cook better, then he surely has the time to learn to make a better meal.

There were others who shared their own stories of what sounds like weaponized incompetence. Like this other Reddit user who said their boyfriend was upset when he said he had no idea how to iron his own clothes so she would have to do it. Her response? She'll show him how to do it, which didn't make the man too happy to hear.

"This. I had a boyfriend in college who was a really nice guy but his mom did his laundry. Not let him use her machines but actually did his laundry for him. While she cooked him dinner. One time he said to me, 'If we get married, you'll have to do all the ironing because I don't know how.' I replied in a deadpan voice, 'I'll teach you.' Needless to say, he didn't like that."

Another thought that OP's boyfriend's PowerPoint was a good indication of his character. And it wasn't a positive one: "Holy s---, what a d---. If he can make a Powerpoint about all his complaints about your cooking, he can learn how to follow a recipe like a big boy."