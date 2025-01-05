Nikki Glaser’s Political Leanings: What Her Jokes Reveal About Where She Stands Does Nikki lean left or right? We're using her jokes to speculate. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 5 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Nikki Glaser isn’t afraid to show her true self or be mocked — she’s often a prime target at celebrity roasts. As one of the familiar faces in the lineup of comedians performing at these events, Nikki is no stranger to taking a few hits. While fellow comedians love to poke fun at her, it seems her performance at Netflix’s Tom Brady roast solidified her status as one of the best female comedians. She stole the show that night, and since then, her career has only skyrocketed.

Case in point: Nikki was tapped to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January. Nikki’s comedy speaks volumes about who she is, including hints about her political leanings. Can we always take a comedian’s jokes at face value or assume they reflect their personal beliefs? Not necessarily. But throughout her career, Nikki has dropped enough clues to suggest which side of the political spectrum she leans toward. Let’s dive into Nikki Glaser’s politics.

What is Nikki Glaser's political affiliation?

It’s unclear whether Nikki is a Democrat or Republican, but based on her commentary over the years, it’s safe to say she might not be Donald Trump’s biggest fan. In 2022, she did a first-ever speed roast of several politicians on Jimmy Kimmel Live, targeting various figures, including Joe Biden, Trump, Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris.

While she joked about Biden’s age, her jab at Trump was particularly sharp: "What can you say about Trump that he hasn’t already heard? Oh, I know — yes, I’d love to have sex with you." Her jokes seemed to land harder when aimed at Trump and Pence, while her takes on Biden and Harris were a bit less cutting.

It’s also worth noting that Nikki appears to have a close relationship with Jimmy Kimmel. In May 2024, she gave him a shoutout on Instagram, writing, "I love @jimmykimmel and everyone who works on his show." For context, Jimmy hasn’t hidden his disdain for Trump. After Trump was reelected in November 2024, Jimmy joked while packing up his office that he was planning to leave the country, joining the wave of other celebrities who made similar claims.

He also quipped about Trump’s alleged list of enemies, asking, "You don’t think I’m on Trump’s list of enemies?" While Nikki’s recent jokes and her friendship with Jimmy aren’t definitive proof of her political leanings, they say "birds of a feather flock together," so perhaps it might just apply here?

Nikki Glaser may have also mocked Trump at a rally in 2016.

In addition to her jokes, Nikki attended a Trump rally in 2016 and shared her experience on an episode of Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. During the episode, she interviewed Trump supporters, trying to get them to embrace the slogan "Make America Horny Again" — a playful twist on Trump’s "Make America Great Again." But was she just cutting up, or was it a subtle jab at Trump?