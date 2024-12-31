Nikki Glaser Relentlessly Attacked a 'Rolling Stone' Reporter on Her Podcast Nikki seems to have bothered by a woman at the Eras Tour for no real reason. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 31 2024, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Nikki Glaser is facing a pretty severe backlash for comments she made during an episode of her podcast. During the podcast, Nikki discussed the behavior of an anonymous woman who was attending a show that was part of the Vancouver Eras Tour.

Following that podcast clip going viral, many wanted to learn more about what Nikki said and who she seemed to be bullying. Here's what we know.



Who was Nikki Glaser bullying?

In a fairly extended segment on The Nikki Glaser Podcast, Nikki describes a woman at the concert as a "gutter punk b---h," before adding that she was displaying "twitchy, squirrel with, like, rabies behavior." She went on to claim that the woman had "snuck in" to the friends and family section at the tour and that she didn't fit in Nikki's row so she moved to the one in front.

Nikki also complained that this woman wouldn't stay in her seat and kept getting up to leave. She described her as a "weasel" and said that she was her "mortal enemy." Nikki had also apparently encountered this woman during a show in Indianapolis. In the podcast episode, Nikki even acknowledges that she's not being kind, saying that something about the way this woman moved bothered her instinctively. Of course, that didn't stop her from doing an extended riff about the woman on her podcast.

Lindsay Perrin, the woman Nikki was talking about, is biting back.

After Nikki's podcast episode dropped, Lindsay Perrin, the woman she was talking about, decided to address some of what Nikki said. In a TikTok video, Lindsay went point by point through the claims that Nikki made. She explained that she had been hired by Rolling Stone to collect content for the show, which was the last of Taylor Swift's tour.

This also helps to explain why she was on her phone so much throughout the show, which Nikki didn't like. As for why Lindsay was getting out of her seat so regularly throughout the show, Lindsay explained that she was pregnant and serving as a surrogate for a gay couple she knew, and had to get up regularly to go to the bathroom and vomit during the show because of her pregnancy.

Nikki also took time to complain about Lindsay's shirt, which was covered in confetti that Nikki claimed she had "collected" from all the different shows she went to. Lindsay showed pictures of herself in the shirt, claiming that she had bought the confetti on Amazon and made the shirt the day of the show.