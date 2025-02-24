Here's What We Know About Those 'Bachelor' "Toxic Workplace" Allegations “The last two years, but particularly the last six months, have just been incredibly hostile, toxic and horrible." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 24 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: ABC

When it comes to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, viewers who tune in to watch expect a certain level of drama. Whether it's people competing absurdly for the heart of the person at the center of the show, contestants dramatically turning on one another, or heartache and hookups happening with the cameras rolling, there's always a healthy dose of "wild and dramatic." It can be intense, it can be beautiful, and it can be entertaining above all.

Yet there are allegations of drama behind the scenes that are a lot less entertaining to behold. Allegations that include a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes for crew members. It all started when The Bachelorette went on pause in 2025, and a trio of producers received some serious backlash. Here's a summary of what went down and why Bachelor Nation was in an uproar after The Bachelorette paused in 2025.

Allegations of a "toxic workplace" by 'Bachelor' crew members has Bachelor Nation in a frenzy.

The 2024 to 2025 television season was the year of Bachelor Grant Ellis and Bachelorette Jenn Tran. They were also the heartthrobs presiding over Bachelor Nation when a scandal that erupted after a shake-up off-camera turned the Nation's plans into a state of uncertainty.

In mid-February 2025, producers fired a large number of Bachelor staff, with Deadline reporting a source identified the behind-the-scenes workplace as "toxic" and "hostile." The outlet's source called the round of firings a "bloodbath." According to that same source, those who were fired were warned by producers to "step in line" or get out. The producers at the heart of the toxic allegations are Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner.

A representative for Claire and Bennett told Deadline, "My clients are well-respected professionals with a long history in this business. They are frankly stunned and saddened by some of the things they are hearing now for the first time." Yet rumblings of off-camera issues are not exactly new for the franchise. Former host Chris Harrison was fired after allegations of "misconduct," and there have been other rumblings of misconduct or sexual harassment among crew and producers.

It all came to light thanks to a 'Bachelorette' pause.

It all came to light after a producer, allegedly Claire, forced Bachelorette Jenn Tran to be filmed witnessing her proposal with her season's winner Devin Strader despite the fact that they had experienced a painful breakup since filming had wrapped.

Jenn reportedly asked, "Do I have a choice?" And the answer, apparently, was "no." A now-former producer states that crew members were trying to intervene. "Producers were screaming at them in the booth to stop and were ignored. They said she was falling apart" (excerpt via Deadline).

But the emotional flogging continued, because it was allegedly Claire's idea. After the incident with Jenn, there were rumblings of trouble. That's when producers doubled down and told crew to get in line or get out. After a significant portion of the crew was let go, they paused plans for more Bachelorette content.

According to those in the know (via Deadline), Claire and Bennett rule their crew through "fear," and leave no room for disagreement. Or even, it would seem, human emotions and needs. The outlet's sources went on to share, “The last two years, but particularly the last six months, have just been incredibly hostile, toxic and horrible." One added, “It’s a dumpster fire right now."