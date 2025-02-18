Rose Left Grant's Season of 'The Bachelor' a Lot Earlier Than Some Fans Expected Rose could have potentially made it to hometowns on 'The Bachelor.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 17 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Matt Sayles

Sometimes, a two-on-one date solves the issue of two ladies feuding on The Bachelor. But in Rose's case with her drama with Carolina on Grant Ellis's season, she solved things herself by going home early. But, given the connection that Grant had with her, and her feelings for him, why did Rose leave The Bachelor amid all of the Carolina-infused drama?

Article continues below advertisement

Rose made the decision to go home during the Feb. 17 episode of The Bachelor. She was the second woman of the season to leave early, on her own accord, but in Rose's case, it wasn't a medical emergency that sent her packing. Instead, it was all about the seemingly never-ending drama with Carolina. But what was the catalyst to cause Rose to finally throw in the towel and leave The Bachelor?

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Rose leave 'The Bachelor' and Grant Ellis?

Before Rose left The Bachelor, she had some drama with Carolina that spanned across multiple episodes. First, it centered around Rose telling Carolina that Grant allegedly told her that he was focused solely on her during a group R&B singing date. Carolina confronted Grant about this and he confronted Rose about it, which caused an uproar.

In the next episode, which aired on Feb. 17, the drama with Carolina continued. And for Rose, it got to be too much, given Carolina's ability to monopolize Grant's time. While Rose wasn't the only woman with an issue regarding Carolina, and others had complained about her too, it did get to Rose more than the others. Because ahead of the rose ceremony, Rose made the choice to leave early and head home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

"This has been unbelievably difficult, and so, it really is in my best interest to go home," Rose explained to Grant during the episode. He didn't put up much of a fight, and she left after their conversation ended. One of the other ladies said elsewhere that Carolina's actions heavily impacted the other ladies, but Rose in particular. So for them, her exit wasn't a total shock at that point.

Article continues below advertisement

Can 'Bachelor' contestants leave the house whenever they want?

Although the contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette sign NDAs and contracts to be part of filming, they are not legally bound to remain at the mansion for the entire duration of filming. Typically, though, if they leave, they can't come back, because the secrecy of filming and contestant participation timelines would be essentially ruined.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor