Are Zach and (Insert Name Here) Still Together? (Spoilers Ahead!)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of The Bachelor. We are just about a month away from the season finale of The Bachelor, when we find out who Zach proposes to after only two months of dating. But who knows, maybe he'll be one of the 4 percent of former Bachelors that actually make it. Jokes aside, we do think that Zach is doing a great job this season. He clearly knows what he wants and what he doesn't. He's very intentionally looking for his forever partner.

And according to our favorite Bachelor guru, Reality Steve, Zach found just that in Kaity Biggar. Yep. You read that right. According to Reality Steve, Zach proposed to Kaity and she said yes! But now the real question is, are they still together? Let's find out.

Are Zach and Kaity from 'The Bachelor' still together?

As we stated earlier, Reality Steve got the tea that Zach proposed to Kaity. However, there was a rumor back in November 2022 by the popular Instagram account Bachelorwhatever that Zach actually got engaged to Gabi.

In a blog post, Reality Steve addressed the discrepancies: "Yes, I’m well aware that an Instagram account posted two months ago that Zach was engaged to Gabi. Here’s what I can tell you: I trust my sources just like I assume they trust their sources. It’s now up to you the public to decide who you choose to believe. Personally, I’ll bet on myself. Nothing I can say is going to sway you one way or another. I don’t reveal my sources or how I get any info. But with another spoiler out there for 2 months that’s opposite of mine, now we can officially say one of us is dead wrong. Gonna make for a great finale night I tell ya’."

Reality Steve went on to say, "I didn’t post my spoiler today because it was the opposite of what was out there and I’m just trying to be different. I’m trying to be right." And Reality Steve is usually right. So if we had to put money down, it'd be on Kaity.

Now there's one burning question on everyone's minds. Are Zach and Kaity still together? Like most seasons, these two have kept pretty quiet about what happens on the show. They also haven't been spotted out and about together either. That latter could be because they both live in Austin, Tex., so it would be very easy for the pair to go to each other's apartments.

One clue we do have that Zach is still with Kaity (or Gabi, or whoever he proposes to), is his interview with Glamour. In the interview, Zach says that: "If I get on one knee and propose and committing just to you, it’s full love. Whatever challenges that can hit us in the face, we will overcome it. That’s how I view it. I know a lot of relationships have not worked on The Bachelor, and I think a lot of that comes from the intention. It’s my intentions of what I’m looking for — and if the person I’m falling in love with has that same intention, then you can have a real successful relationship."