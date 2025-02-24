'The Bachelor' Alum Kelsey Anderson Talks New Veneers: "I'm Just Very Happy With My Smile" "I did get nine veneers and one crown," Kelsey told her Instagram followers. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 24 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kelseyanderson

Since meeting her fiancé husband on The Bachelor, former junior project manager Kelsey Anderson has been an open book, sharing intimate details of her life with her devoted followers. Not only has she kept her fans updated on the evolving love story between her and Joey Graziadei, but she's also been transparent about other aspects of her life.

In fact, on Feb. 23, 2025, Kelsey took to Instagram to share a personal update that had many of her followers intrigued. In her post, she revealed that she had recently undergone a cosmetic enhancement: Veneers! As always, she was candid about the process and her reasons behind the decision. Here's everything you need to know about her latest transformation!

'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderson has opened up about her new veneers.

On Sunday, February 23, Kelsey Anderson took to social media to share an update with her followers, revealing that she recently underwent dental work. To be more specific, she got nine veneers and a new crown while receiving treatment for an infection.

In her video, Kelsey explained that she wanted to be upfront about the changes to her appearance, saying she didn't want to hide or downplay or brush past the transformation. "Breaking news, Kelsey Anderson has fake teeth," she joked before getting serious. "But seriously, I did get nine veneers and one crown. I know I'm not bound to tell you guys this, but in my moral compass, it feels like what is right."

Kelsey went on to explain that getting dental work done had always been part of her plan, especially after she had damaged her teeth during her college years. "About seven years ago, I was in college and I broke three of my front teeth," she shared. "Ever since then, I haven't been able to brighten my smile at all because then you would be able to obviously tell the fake teeth. Also my [previous] two veneers were temporary, so they were chipping really bad."

During a routine dentist visit, however, Kelsey learned that she had an infection that required a root canal. Given the circumstances, she decided it was the perfect time to fix her smile while also addressing the infection.

Although the procedure was no doubt uncomfortable, Kelsey shared the silver lining: Her teeth now look exactly how she had always envisioned them! Nevertheless, she did mention that she'll need to wait six months to determine if the infection caused enough damage to her teeth to require surgery and bone grafting. "This has nothing to do with me not liking my smile. I've always loved my smile," she stated, though adding that she's "always had insecurities" about the condition of her teeth.