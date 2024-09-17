Kelsey Anderson Says Her and Joey Graziadei's Wedding Plans Are "On Pause" (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 28 finale of The Bachelor was just the beginning of Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei's romance. Since Kelsey won Joey's heart during the long-running love competition, they have beautifully settled into their post-reality TV life. The couple is now engaged and is basking in the newness of being almost married. They've also supported one another's careers, even if it means delaying their upcoming wedding plans.

During her appearance at Raising Cane's Fashion Week launch of its Varsity and Western Ballad clothing collection, Kelsey exclusively told Distractify that while she and Joey are excited to get married, it won't be as soon as fans would hope. But fear not, Bachelor Nation, because Kelsey's reason for the delay is simply that life continues to keep them busy.

Source: Cane's Social Media

Kelsey Anderson said she and Joey Grazadei's wedding plans are "on pause right now" due to their schedules.

Kelsey told Distractify she and Joey aren't racing to the aisle yet, but they have a perfectly good explanation. The model said they've decided to postpone planning their wedding due to her fiance's new Dancing With the Stars gig. Joey was announced as one of the contestants for Season 33 in September 2024.

"[It's] kind of on pause right now," Kelsey said about the couple's wedding plans. "Dancing With the Stars is a lot of work. He's training 24/7 and is really busy, and after the training, he's pretty tired, so we like to relax."

The Bachelor alum also shared that, while Joey booking DWTS is time-consuming, it allowed them to take a step back and enjoy being engaged. For now, they're focusing on being together and chasing their dreams, as Joey posted several Instagram Stories of his fiancée strutting multiple runways during the 2025-2026 Spring Fashion Week. Kelsey also admitted the couple moved too fast during their courtship and didn't want to make the same mistakes in their marriage.

"We also rushed our engagement," she told Distractify. "We don't want to rush marriage, so we're taking our time, and then within the next six months, I think we'll have a date and location, but TBD."

Kelsey Anderson told us she's looking forward to seeing her fiancé shake his "little booty" on 'DWTS.'

While Kelsey and Joey aren't rushing their engagement, she is more than ready to see her fiance attempt a foxtrot in front of millions of viewers. "I'm excited to see his little booty crush it," she said.

Kelsey also believes her man will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy for reasons outside of his physical attributes. She said she approves of his "amazing" dance partner, Jenna Johnson. And if Joey doesn't go all the way in the competition, Kelsey told us her fiance doesn't plan on taking his dancing shoes off anytime soon, as he's developed a new hobby he's taking home with him no matter how the competition ends.

"I think that he is loving it," she said of Joey. "So, that's all I could want for him is just to be happy doing all of it."

Kelsey and Joey got engaged during The Bachelor finale and have since shared their engagement photos on their Instagram accounts. Kelsey's dad, Mark Anderson, also takes a shot at love on The Golden Bachelorette as he vies for Joan Vassos's heart, something she 100 fully supports.