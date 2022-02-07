When Does Genevieve Parisi Go Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 26? (SPOILERS)

One woman who is vying for Clayton's heart on Season 26 of the hit series is Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender based in Los Angeles.

While Genevieve hasn't had much screen time yet in comparison to some of her co-stars, spoilers for the season indicate that she will play a huge part in "villain" Shanae Ankney's storyline in upcoming episodes.

As Genevieve becomes a central figure on Season 26, viewers may be wondering if and when the Massachusetts native will go home.