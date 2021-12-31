Who Is 'The Bachelor' Contestant Salley Carson's Ex-Fiancé?

When news spread around about Salley, Bachelor fans took to social media, with one Twitter user saying, "She had to have already been on their list from last year or something. They called her." He added that "She said I'm getting married, but no worries I can cancel that." (It's unclear if this was intended to be a joke or if he actually has knowledge of this.)

So, what actually happened that made Salley call off her engagement to be on reality television? Keep reading to find out who her ex-fiancé is and what happened to their relationship.