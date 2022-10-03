Does Casey Woods Find Love on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Bachelor in Paradise is officially back for Season 8, and a new cast of eligible singletons has hit the beach for another chance to find love on reality TV.
While some of the Day 1 stars, like Brandon Jones, Serene Russell, and Johnny DePhilippo made it (close) to the end on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there are other singletons on the show who were eliminated earlier on.
One Season 8 star who got a lot of screen time on the Sept. 27 premiere was Casey Woods. The 37-year-old was one of the first stars to hit the beach, and he made a Night 1 "connection" with Dr. Kira Mengistu (after Romeo Alexander said he just wanted to pursue Jill Chin).
As viewers get to know Casey (and as they wait to find out if he will actually continue to get to know Kira), they may be wondering about his life outside of the show.
Read on to learn more about the BiP contestant, including his original run on The Bachelorette and his career. Plus, keep scrolling to find out if there are any potential spoilers about his time on Season 8.
Who is Casey on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8?
The Season 8 star is a Miami-based advertising creative director and singer. Casey performs under the clever stage name Casey Dilla (which is also included in his Instagram handle, @CaseyDillaMusic).
Casey often shares snippets of his comedy songs on his Instagram feed.
The Bachelor in Paradise contestant originally appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, when he was one of the suitors vying for Michelle Young's heart at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. Casey didn't secure Michelle's final rose, and he was eliminated during the fifth week of the season.
He may not have found love with Michelle, but he did find friendship during his time on The Bachelorette. Following his elimination, Casey spent time with fellow notable Season 18 competitors like Nayte Olukoya (who won), Clayton Echard (who was the next Bachelor lead), Rodney Matthews, Brandon Jones, and Mollique Johnson.
Now, Casey is hoping to find the woman of his dreams in Mexico. Per his Bachelorette bio, Casey is looking for someone who is eager about the prospect of having children, and who loves to help others. He's also grown tired of the dating scene in Miami, but does he have better luck with the situation on Bachelor in Paradise?
Does Casey find love on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? The rumored spoilers say...
Though Casey hit the ground running on the Season 8 premiere, according to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, his time on the beach will be short-lived. Per the unconfirmed spoilers, Casey gives Brittany Galvin (not Kira) a rose at the first rose ceremony.
Before the second rose ceremony, when the women give out roses to the guys for the first time, Casey will reportedly leave the beach.
Though he doesn't leave the show brokenhearted, he does break something else before he leaves the show: his ankle.
"Casey broke his ankle pre-rose ceremony #2, so he was gone before then," a post on Reality Steve states.
It remains to be seen if these spoilers will prove to be accurate, and viewers will have to tune in to Bachelor in Paradise to see how Casey's time on the show really does play out.
New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream Season 8 on Hulu.