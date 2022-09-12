Why Was Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant James Taylor Arrested? Details

James also made headlines back in 2021 for being officially exiled from Bachelor Nation by none other the creator of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette himself, Mike Fleiss.

The reason? James attended the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He thanked the conservative producers for "having my back while I legally supported our president" on his Twitter page. A source close to ABC called James' statement "unequivocally false" in a statement to E! News. Mike exiled him two days later.