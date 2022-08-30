The Only Good Things to Come out of 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Were the Memes

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All.

The Aug. 29 episode of The Bachelorette didn’t bring us what we’re necessarily used to on the dating franchise. There was no rose ceremony (gasp!), barely any time on a date, and a ton of … advertisements? Excusez moi? Is this show even The Bachelorette anymore? Well, technically it is, and one thing that the "Men Tell All" episode did bring is the memes.