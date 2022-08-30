The Only Good Things to Come out of 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Were the Memes
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All.
The Aug. 29 episode of The Bachelorette didn’t bring us what we’re necessarily used to on the dating franchise. There was no rose ceremony (gasp!), barely any time on a date, and a ton of … advertisements? Excusez moi? Is this show even The Bachelorette anymore? Well, technically it is, and one thing that the "Men Tell All" episode did bring is the memes.
Some people watch The Bachelorette franchise strictly for the memes and the Twitter discourse, and while not much happens during the "Men Tell All," Twitter was as active as ever. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite "Men Tell All" memes.
This season of ‘The Bachelorette’ went too fast and there were too many men.
One tweet remarks on the common critique of how there were too many men in a season that went way too fast. Because there were basically two simultaneous Bachelorette journeys, we really didn’t get to know the men.
Aven’s hometown gets a little witchy.
At the beginning of the episode, we go to Aven Jones’s hometown of Salem, Mass. Naturally, we can’t go to Salem without referencing the town’s long history of witchcraft and witch trials. Except the Bachelorette producers find the most stereotypical and near humorous “love witch.” Is it offensive? Perhaps, but when we compare it to the beloved Hocus Pocus, we love it.
There was no rose ceremony, except the fact that there was.
For perhaps the first time in Bachelor franchise history, the rose ceremony was unaired. Jesse Palmer simply summed it up for us, which many of us do not appreciate. He also said that we could watch it on abc.com, which seemed like a ploy to get ABC more internet traffic. But one tweet makes light of it by asking if they “yadda yadda yadda”-ed the rose ceremony — a reference to a classic Seinfeld episode.
Logan’s hot seat told us nothing.
Logan Palmer was a controversial figure in this season of The Bachelorette, but when he gets in the hot seat, we don’t learn anything about our biggest questions. After he makes the switch from Team Rachel to Team Gabby, he *conveniently* gets COVID-19. With theories abound that he was forced to pretend he had COVID-19, that’s what we really wanted to know. Thanks to this classic Meryl Streep at the Oscars meme, we can all agree that the producers did us dirty.
We were promised “life changing news.”
Jesse Palmer promised all of us “life-changing news,” but in fact, he was just referring to the studio audience. Not only was this “life-changing news” a lie to all of us at home, but it felt like bad news — we were promised something amazing, and instead, we watched a bunch of strangers get a free cruise. If we wanted to watch Oprah, we’d watch her show! That’s not why we tune into The Bachelorette. With a Nathan Fielder meme, we finally feel understood.
The only reason we watch ‘The Bachelorette’ is to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
Once Bachelor in Paradise began, fans of the franchise grew more excited for the messy island dating show than for the original series. This Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode only proves that by bringing in some Bachelor in Paradise contestants and promoting the show. And this tweet jokes that like in sports, Bachelor and Bachelorette are just the pre-season.
Spencer is single and ready to mingle.
In his few moments on screen, Spencer made it clear that he’s single, ready to mingle, and a great catch. He compliments Gabby and looks hands-down great, so naturally, Bachelorette Twitter is all about Spencer. Will he show up in Bachelor in Paradise? We’re just hoping he stays eligible.
Tune into the final episodes of The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.