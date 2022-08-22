Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
However, there are several segments for fans to enjoy ahead of the finale, including the iconic "Men Tell All" episode.
So, when is the "Men Tell All" special for Season 19 of The Bachelorette? Keep reading to find out! Plus, stick around for all the juicy details, courtesy of our favorite spoiler king Reality Steve.
When is the "Men Tell All" on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'?
Following in the footsteps of previous installments, Season 19 of The Bachelorette will release its very own "Men Tell All" segment one week after hometown dates. In this case, fans can tune in for the "Men Tell All" episode on Monday, Aug. 29.
'Reality Steve' has all our "Men Tell All" spoilers!
On Aug. 12, resident spoiler king Reality Steve shared everything he knows regarding the upcoming "Men Tell All" special. In the report, he informed fans that not many "fireworks" would occur since the two guys who caused drama in the house, Chris Austin and Hayden Markowitz, were not in attendance for the event.
Even though Season 19 had one of the largest casts in franchise history, only 14 guys show up for filming. If you're curious, the attendees include:
- Roby Sobieski
- Jordan Vandergriff
- Termayne Harper
- Jacob Rapini
- Alec Garza
- Quincey Williams
- Jordan Helman
- Mario Vassall
- James "Meatball" Clarke
- Nate Mitchell
- Logan Palmer
- Ethan Kang
- Spencer Swies
- Tyler Norris
With that said, only three men go in the hot seat — Nate, Logan, and Tyler.
Reality Steve reported that when it comes to Nate, he addresses cheating accusations from former girlfriends, one of which is from Kelsey Fankhauser, who also claims Nate never told her he had a daughter while they were together. Not only does Nate get emotional on stage, but he discusses his messy divorce and reveals that he wanted to protect his daughter in future relationships.
Eventually, Gabby and Rachel arrive on stage and support Nate. According to Reality Steve, Gabby defends him and says when they were together, he treated her with nothing but respect. The other guys in attendance also stand up for Nate, stating that "everyone has a past" and commenting that Nate's past doesn't define who he is today.
Next in the hot seat is Logan, who discusses his abrupt elimination due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Then, we have Tyler Norris, one of Rachel's final four suitors. The flight instructor eliminates Tyler during the day portion of his hometown date because she feels their relationship isn't progressing like the others. Although Rachel doesn't go to meet his parents, Tyler still goes home to see them anyway. While on stage, Tyler admits that he appreciates Rachel for her honesty.
Other spoilers from the "Men Tell All" episode include a brief promotion for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, featuring cast members Victoria Fuller, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell, and Andrew Spencer.
Additionally, Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane make an appearance to promote their upcoming romantic comedy film, Bros. While there, Billy discusses the time he hosted one of Colton's group dates and even pours marinara sauce all over Meatball.
Catch The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.