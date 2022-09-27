Serene and Brandon Have Eyes for Each Other Right Away on 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the winter holidays. Instead, it's the time of year when fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get to watch the best (and messiest) cast members from each show try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. And, knowing what we know about the cast, do Serene Russell and Brandon Jones get together on Bachelor in Paradise?
Serene made it to the final four in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and, by all accounts, she remains a fan favorite. Dare we say we're glad he didn't pick her so she would be down to come to Paradise? Brandon was the runner-up in Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette.
During the After the Final Rose special, Brandon admitted to missing Michelle's parents and that stuck in many fans' minds as something that easily sets him apart from many other guys in the franchise. As in, Brandon is adorable and should be protected at all costs. Is Serene the person to do the protecting now?
Do Serene and Brandon get together on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Serene and Brandon do get together in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. And that honestly comes as little shock to many. In a clip shared by Entertainment Weekly ahead of the premiere, Serene and Brandon both separately share their feelings regarding the other.
They both hope to see each other in Paradise and they're both anxious to see if they have a connection. Apparently, they do end up working out, because Reality Steve also reported that Serene and Brandon also get engaged, along with another Season 8 couple. The jury is still out on whether or not Serene and Brandon are still together after Bachelor in Paradise, however.
There are multiple rumored proposals in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8.
Not only did the spoiler blogger report that Serene and Brandon get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but according to him, so do Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller. And there are other couples that leave the season together.
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby reportedly leave the season as a couple, as do Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. Again, it's hard to say if any of the engaged couples in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are still together now. But we can hope, right?
It was hard to see both Serene and Brandon leave their respective Bachelor Nation shows alone. This is their chance to find lasting love and maybe, just maybe, become one of those legendary Bachelor in Paradise couples, a la Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert.
Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.