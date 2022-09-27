Serene and Brandon Have Eyes for Each Other Right Away on 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)

Not only did the spoiler blogger report that Serene and Brandon get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but according to him, so do Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller. And there are other couples that leave the season together.

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby reportedly leave the season as a couple, as do Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. Again, it's hard to say if any of the engaged couples in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are still together now. But we can hope, right?