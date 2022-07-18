Johnny DePhillipo Helps Clients Finds Homes – Will He Find His Wife on 'The Bachelorette'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Johnny DePhillipo helps clients find a lasting home for a living — but will he find lasting love on The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey?

The 25-year-old Florida native fulfilled his childhood dream of being a rapper by dropping some of his own rhymes during his first meeting with Gabby and Rachel. Although his first rap single isn't dropping anytime soon, Johnny does have a solid career in real estate!