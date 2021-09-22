The Future Looks Bright for Grocery Store Joe and Serena From 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Of all the couples to come out of Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile (aka Grocery Store Joe) and Serena Pitt are one of the most surprising.

Joe really made a name for himself as a loveable Bachelor in Paradise contestant in Season 5 when he and Kendall Long coupled up. The two actually stayed together for two years, but they eventually split because they wanted to live in different cities.