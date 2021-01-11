Fans Think Serena Pitt Could Go All the Way on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25

Serena has also made an impression on Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who said in an introductory video about the contestants that Serena and Matt have a spark. “It is evident from the moment that she steps out of the limo, they just have this chemistry. They have this thing,” Chris said. “She always tells everybody — including Matt — where she stands, how she feels, what the score is. Now will Matt hear that? We’ll have find out.”

So far, Serena is in the middle of the pack. She didn’t get Matt’s first impression rose in the Jan. 4 season premiere — that honor went to Abigail Heringer — but she also wasn’t one of the eight contestants eliminated that night.

How will she do as the season progresses? Tune in to find out as The Bachelor Season 25 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.