After All of the Drama, Are Pieper and Brendan From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Still Together?

After a two-year hiatus and fans craving drama more than ever, Bachelor in Paradise has been serving all that we need and more. With its return to television, fans can cheer for their favorites of Bachelor Nation, and some eps are filling fans with burning questions like are Pieper and Brendan still dating ? Here’s what we know.

Drama and rumors are to be expected when Bachelor in Paradise is airing. Fans are always curious about who is or isn’t dating, and there are some major information sleuths out there. For example, one of the couples who made for many conversations was Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

The two were rumored to have had a relationship before filming of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 even began. The two had been spotted together months before filming for the show began at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Brendan joined the cast before Pieper did. As the rumors swirled that Pieper would be joining the season later, and the signs were pointing to them already being in some sort of relationship, the couple became a big focus of the show’s storyline (and online chatter).

Other contestants of Bachelor in Paradise accused the couple of scheming and plotting the storyline before they even got to the island. However, according to Pieper, she didn’t know Brendan would be on this year’s season of the summer favorite show. Not only that, but Pieper also claimed that she only found out she was going to the island “a week” before she took off to fly to the island hotel.

When both Brendan and Pieper were on the island, their first date was set up pretty quickly and the drama sparked pretty hot. However, it seems the couple wanted to be in charge of the drama and ultimately ended their time on the show, deciding to leave before the overnight dates.

Some speculate it’s because fans were upset. They seemingly concocted this whole thing so they’d go together. And leaving on their own accord might have been a good idea. But was it worth it? And are Pieper and Brendan still dating?

In August 2021, after they had left the show, the two were spotted together out in the world. However, they still seemingly stayed relatively quiet about their relationship.

Then, in September, the two were spotted out together in public again, prompting fans to speculate that they were still dating. According to the Instagram account deuxmoi, Pieper and Brendan still appear to be going strong.

The social media profile shared a photo of the two to its Instagram stories. “Brendan & Pieper going on a ferry in NYC," the post read, which included a faraway pic of the two.