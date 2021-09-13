After the Alana and Chris Drama, Are Pieper and Brendan's Days Numbered on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

SPOILER Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. While Bachelor in Paradise fans are divided about whether Demi Burnett is a hero or a villain and if Victoria Paul actually had a boyfriend at home or not, there is one thing that most can agree on: Brendan Morais and Pieper James had some sort of a pre-show relationship — and they wanted to use the program to boost their respective social media platforms.

Brendan, who was a frontrunner on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, joined Season 7 of the hit ABC reality series on the first day. He quickly connected with Natasha Parker, and the two handed out roses to one another early on in the season. Though Natasha directly asked Brendan about his rumored entanglement with Pieper early on in the season, he assured the podcast host that she had nothing to worry about.

Source: ABC

When Pieper made her debut on the show in Week 4, she immediately singled out Brendan for a date. During their dinner date, the two danced around their history together. Brendan hinted that he forged a relationship with Natasha so he could remain on the show.

Later on, Pieper and Brendan spoke about their Instagram followings, and the interaction left many fans feeling upset (and it cost both reality stars thousands of followers). Plus, the other contestants rallied together to ask Chris Conran and Alana Milne leave because they had a rumored pre-show romance. Will the other singletons ask Brendan and Pieper to leave?

When do Brendan and Pieper go home on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? According to the unconfirmed spoiler site, Reality Steve, Brendan and Pieper will exit Bachelor in Paradise ahead of the overnight date portion of the season. The two will, therefore, not be one of the pairs to get engaged at the end of the season. Source: ABC Article continues below advertisement "Brendan Morais and Pieper James left the show before overnights as a couple," a post on the site read. "We saw the stories pre-show that they were dating before BiP even started, this became a storyline on the show, I believe they started getting called out for it by others, so they just bounced, but are dating post-show." Based on the teaser for the Sept. 14 episode, Demi Burnett will call Brendan out for being "worse than Chris [Conran]" about the nature of his pre-show romance. The sneak peek also showed the commercial roofer getting "I know you guys wrote the rulebook of relationships," Brendan says in the general direction of Demi, Deandra Kanu, and Jessenia Cruz in the clip. It remains to be seen whether this confrontation will be what encourages the two to leave, or if something else will happen.