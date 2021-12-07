Peter and Will Get Into It One Last Time on 'The Bachelorette,' but Fans Are Skeptical

Throughout the beginning of Season 18 of The Bachelorette, the main rivalry is between “Pizzeria Peter” and Will. Peter is painted by producers as a villain — he’s always the loudest in the room and is constantly talking about his pizzeria.

When Will calls Peter out in a cutesy way on the group date by spelling “narcissist” as “Peter,” instead of laughing along with the situation, Peter gets incredibly defensive. (Not a great look, Peter!)