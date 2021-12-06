Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' Is About to Wrap Up — When Will the Finale Air? (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Dec. 6 2021, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Season 18 of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, introducing viewers to Bachelorette Michelle Young and contestants like Rodney Mathews, Clayton Echard, and L.T. Murray IV (aka Clint Eastwood's grandson).
Over the past few episodes, the reality TV show captured scenes like the unexpected heart-to-heart between Nayte Olukoya and his stepdad during the Hometowns.
But when does Season 18 of The Bachelorette come to an end? When does the Season 18 finale air?
So, when is the Season 18 finale of 'The Bachelorette'?
Bachelorette Michelle Young has brought a great deal of composure and sophistication to the traditionally messy gig. The Minnesota kindergarten teacher expertly maneuvered her way around the contestants, gracefully sending home the men with whom she had little in common.
Season 18 of The Bachelorette will end with an action-packed episode airing on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Following the almost two-month-long deliberation process, Michelle will announce who her chosen one is and give him the gift of the Final Rose. Unlike Bachelor Matt James, who didn't propose to Rachael Kirkconnell in the Season 25 finale of The Bachelor, Michelle and her chosen one have reportedly gotten engaged.
So, who will Michelle choose? Are she and the 'Bachelorette' contestant still together?
According to Reality Steve (aka Steve Carbone), Michelle got engaged to Nayte during the taping of the Season 18 finale. What's more, Michelle and Nayte might be going strong still.
"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right? Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed the end of last week," Reality Steve wrote on Oct. 5, 2021. "Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya."
Some 'Bachelorette' fans believe that Michelle and Nayte were fated to end up together.
As the contestant to snatch up the first impression rose of Season 18, Nayte cemented himself as a promising suitor early on. A proud Winnipeg native, he pursued a BA degree in business administration with a minor in Africana studies before landing an account executive role at Indeed. Nayte got promoted to a senior account executive position in January 2021.
On Instagram, he frequently shares posts capturing his latest adventures with family and friends, alongside casual snaps documenting his finest outfits. As Michelle's prospective significant other, Nayte has already enamored fans with his considerate approach and charismatic personality.
"Michelle gotta know Nayte ain't ready, she keeping him just to get them drawls in the fantasy suite ... and I can respect that #BacheloretteABC #bachelorette," tweeted @MacKrystel.
"Nayte shirtless and in water has already won me over two minutes in #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC," tweeted @liljulsie.
By winning the final rose and the first impression rose, Nayte is following in the footsteps of contestants like Jesse Csincsak, who enamored DeAnna Pappas in Season 4 of The Bachelorette, and Shawn Booth, whose love story with Kaitlyn Bristowe unfolded in Season 11 of The Bachelorette.
Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.