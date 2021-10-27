'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Has the Men Vying for the Villain Narrative

'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Has the Men Vying for the Villain NarrativeBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 27 2021, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
As any member of Bachelor Nation knows, one of the most relevant parts of the season is the villain. While some fall victim to bad edits, others love to stir the pot and create unnecessary drama. A few of the most notorious villains include Luke Parker, Corinne Olympios, Wes Hayden, and Jed Wyatt.
On Oct. 19, 2021, Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette officially kicked off with an early villain in contestant Ryan Fox, who brought several folders filled with cryptic information about Michelle and the Bachelor franchise as a whole. Luckily, she sent him packing and the drama out the door.
Unfortunately, the villain narrative doesn't end there. The season just kicked off with its first dates on Oct. 26, and there's already another villain in our sights. Who is it?
Who is the villain on Michelle Young's season of 'The Bachelorette'?
The second episode of Michelle's season shows 26-year-old Peter Izzo quickly emerge as the latest villain in the Bachelor series. On the first group date, Michelle takes a group of her men through school lessons, including math, science, and spelling.
During what is supposed to be a fun experience, Peter rubs several other contestants the wrong way. In their confessionals, many of them say the date became "The Peter Show."
The men play a round of musical chairs, and Peter is borderline aggressive. Every round, he shoves the others off chairs, so he stays safe. Seriously? It's a children's game performed on a date; it's not like this is a life-or-death situation like Squid Game.
Later on, the spelling bee occurs. The last word is "narcissist," and fellow contestant Will Urena writes Peter's name. This sets Peter off and sparks drama between the two men.
At the group date cocktail party, Peter and Will step out of the room to argue. The screaming match is pure comedy. Their ridiculous fight consists of throwing around the word "bro" about 500 times. But, the funniest part about their argument is that it is about pizza. Absolutely priceless.
Michelle mentions the argument to Peter during their one-on-one time, but Peter swerves his way out of her sight and ends up with the last rose at the rose ceremony. Ugh.
Jamie Skaar manipulates Michelle Young before the rose ceremony.
After what appeared to be a fabulous first one-on-one date, Jamie Skaar turns a 180 and becomes the next potential villain for Michelle. During the cocktail party, the 32-year-old biotech CEO speculates that Michelle and Joe Coleman had a previous relationship before the show, which leads him to voice his concerns to Michelle.
During the most thrilling moment of the episode, Jamie whisks Michelle away and claims the entire house has been talking about her and Joe's relationship. He also mentions that one of the men saw Michelle leave a bar with a "light-skinned bald man" before the show.
The only problem is Jamie is the only contestant to be suspicious of Michelle and Joe. Also, the bar story? Yeah, those are his words from a friend.
Jamie's approach didn't sit well with the audience. He twisted the story to act like he's Michelle's savior while also questioning her character. He's the only one who has issues with Michelle and Joe's relationship; the others he was chatting with said they are focused on their individual relationship with her, and it's none of their concern if she knew Joe before.
The men were just as confused as the fans. Jamie made Michelle look like a fool in front of her group of guys because they had no idea what she was talking about. Hopefully, Jamie's villainous actions come to light next time, and Michelle sends him out the door.
Watch Michelle Young's journey on The Bachelorette airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.