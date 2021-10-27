'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Has the Men Vying for the Villain Narrative

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

As any member of Bachelor Nation knows, one of the most relevant parts of the season is the villain. While some fall victim to bad edits, others love to stir the pot and create unnecessary drama. A few of the most notorious villains include Luke Parker, Corinne Olympios, Wes Hayden, and Jed Wyatt.