'The Bachelorette's' Clayton Echard Is the True Underdog of Season 18

Although it’s still early in the game, Reality Steve and Bachelor Nation Reddit have all but confirmed that Clayton will not be included in Michelle’s final four. Teasers for Season 18 suggest that Clayton is definitely in it for the long run, but rumors speculate that he will be sent home ahead of the hometown dates.

A Reddit thread shows screenshots from a flight attendant who allegedly was aboard a flight with Michelle and the final contestants — none of which happened to be Clayton.