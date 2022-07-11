When Was 'The Bachelorette' Filmed? ABC Wasted No Time Kicking off Season 19
After appearing in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were named the leads of The Bachelorette Season 19. Theirs marked the second installment of the franchise that aired in 2022. But when, exactly, was Gabby and Rachel's season filmed?
When was ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 filmed?
Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next leads of The Bachelorette during Clayton's After the Final Rose special, which aired on March 15, 2022. Filming started less than two weeks later on March 26, 2022.
"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a news release.
"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane," Rachel said during the special. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together,"
Meanwhile, Gabby shared: "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more."
Where was Gabby and Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette' filmed?
The first three episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 are filmed in Los Angeles, Calif. The first stop will be Paris, according to Reality Steve. “First location after LA is in Europe,” he tweeted on March 23.
On March 24, Reality Steve offered an update via Instagram. "I have, however, confirmed one of the locations they will be headed toward this season," he said, showing a photo of the Eiffel Tower. “They’re headed here. After three episodes in LA, filming will go to Paris."
After that, however, filming locations look like they'll be all over the place.
Former Bachelor Nick Viall also opened up about what he's heard about The Bachelorette Season 19 during an episode of his podcast Viall Files. Evidently, the cast will be traveling on a cruise ship for at least some portion of the show.
“I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it,” Nick explained. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different.”
Other reported filming locations on Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship include: Portsmouth, Le Havre, Bruges, and Amsterdam.
Where is the 'Bachelor' mansion located?
Of course, filming for The Bachelorette also takes place in Bachelor Mansion — which is owned by the Haraden family, who rent it out to ABC. It's located in Agoura Hills, Calif., which is within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.
The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.