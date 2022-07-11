When Was 'The Bachelorette' Filmed? ABC Wasted No Time Kicking off Season 19

Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next leads of The Bachelorette during Clayton's After the Final Rose special, which aired on March 15, 2022. Filming started less than two weeks later on March 26, 2022.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a news release.