Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Love, Roses, and Marriage! Is Season 20 'Bachelorette' Charity Lawson Engaged? (SPOILERS) Is Charity Lawson engaged on 'The Bachelorette'? As Charity's season is set to hit the small screen, fans are hoping that she gets a happy ending. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 26 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 20 of The Bachelorette. Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else: Prepare yourselves! Bachelor Nation has been waiting with bated breath for Season 20 of The Bachelorette to hit the small screen. The new season, which features Charity Lawson as the lead, will showcase the child and family therapist’s journey to finding her special someone after falling short with Zach Shallcross on Season 27 of The Bachelor.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Bachelor Nation is fully aware that Charity is ready for marriage, folks are wondering if she was able to get a few steps closer to making that dream a reality with an engagement. Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Charity Lawson engaged in ‘The Bachelorette’?

Unfortunately, folks who are partial to spoilers will have to wait a bit to find out Charity’s fate on Season 20 of The Bachelorette! At this time, it’s currently unknown if Charity gets engaged during the season, which is impressive since spoilers are almost expected with every season.

In fact, spoiler king Reality Steve has yet to confirm or deny if Charity landed a man and the ring. Reality Steve’s blog only shared spoilers for up to her final four men. So, either ABC is doing a fabulous job of keeping the details about Charity’s season under wraps, or it's only a matter of time before we find out the tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Charity told People in a June 2023 interview that engagement wasn’t the “end-all-be-all” for her during the season. “Obviously engagement was something that was on the table and something that I thought about, but then I was also like, 'OK, well, an engagement isn't end all, be all,'” Charity told the publication. “You see me waiver with that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charity continued: “I was 100 percent set on an engagement coming into it. But we know that this is such an expedited process, so it's like, wait a second. I really am connecting with this person, but if this is someone that I genuinely love, it's also OK if we leave here in a relationship and also making sense of what would be the best-case scenario for the both of us.”

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

‘The Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer said that she’s happy with how Season 20 ended.

Although we don’t know for sure how Charity’s journey ends, host Jesse Palmer is providing us with some major insight. In a June 2023 interview with Life & Style Magazine, Jesse said that it’s “safe to say” that Charity is “extremely happy at this point.”

“[The men are] probably the most accomplished group of men of any season that I’ve hosted in the franchise,” Jesse told the outlet. “I mean, there’s like several doctors, not just a doctor. There are several doctors.”