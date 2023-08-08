Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'Bachelorette' Fans Think Xavier Will Be on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Is It True? Will Xavier be on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Fans who watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 are convinced he's heading to the beach. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 8 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xaygotthesauce

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette. In Episode 7 of The Bachelorette Season 20, Charity Lawson and her final three men traveled to Fiji for Fantasy Suites week. Of course, the drama was at an all-time high and hearts were broken.

Xavier hoped to steamroll his relationship with Charity to the next level with their Fantasy Suites date. However, he appeared to be holding back during the day portion of the date, which ultimately led an already apprehensive Charity to question their future even more. On the flip side, Xavier shared that he loves Charity but isn't sure if he can get down on one knee.

Unfortunately, Charity’s concerns and Xavier’s hesitancy came to a crushing blow at the dinner portion of their date with him being sent home. Now, fans are wondering if Xavier will continue his journey to fall in love on the sandy white beach that's home to Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s what we know.

Will Xavier be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

At this time, we can't say with full certainty that the scientific researcher will enjoy time in the sun and possibly form a connection on the forthcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. For starters, our favorite spoiler king Reality Steve hasn't revealed any intel about Xavier hitting the beach. However, we all know that RS announces his info when he deems fit, so only time will tell if Xavier gets another shot at love.

That said, fans of The Bachelorette want to see Xavier on the beach since they think it will be a much better fit than the fast track from open dating to the engagement process that comes with the show.

When was Xavier eliminated from 'The Bachelorette'?

Brace yourselves, folks! Bachelor Nation officially said goodbye to Xavier on The Bachelorette during the first half of Episode 7. During the night portion of Charity and Xavier’s Fantasy Suite date, Xavier revealed that he still had reservations about marriage.

“My heart is 100 percent with you, but I think the doubt and the fear are the boxes that, you know, can’t be checked,” he said to Charity. “So that’s where the doubt stems from.” After dropping that mini bomb, Xavier released the ultimate bomb by revealing that he cheated on his recent ex-girlfriend.

“In the past with my ex, I was unfaithful and I wanted to tell you that because I know that that is like, very triggering for you and it was disrespectful,” Xavier said to Charity. “It’s not the man that I am. I know that for marriage, you cannot do that.” After Charity took a moment away from the table to compose herself, she retured to continue the conversation. Charity then asked Xavier for more details and things just continued to get worse.

Xavier said that it happened “multiple times in the span of five days.” “I wanted her to do and be who I wanted her to be and that was wrong and I just chose myself,” Xavier said. Naturally, most folks would have sent him home then and there, but Charity allowed Xavier to at least say that infidelity is out of his system. And of course, he didn't.

“I’m not gonna cheat on you, but it’s gonna be hard as hell not to” XAVIER PLEASE #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/y8g9dOjsVl — gene from cinnabon (@cassava_groot) August 8, 2023

Xavier assured Charity that cheating won't be in the equation “if I choose to be with you and you choose to be with me.” The cherry on top is when Charity told Xavier that they could proceed to the Fantasy Suite and said if “you’re going to do what it takes to show up for me, you’re going to put in the work, you’re going to make it work without a doubt.”