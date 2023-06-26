Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Xavier Bonner From ‘The Bachelorette’ Attributes His Impressive Career to His Mother Charity and Xavier might be a match made in heaven. Here’s the 4-1-1 on everything you should know about him, from career to education to interests. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 26 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: ABC

And just like that, The Bachelorette Season 20 is upon us — and fans can't wait to watch Charity Lawson's journey unfolds as she learns more about the suitors on her season.

One of those suitors happens to be 27-year-old biomedical scientist Xavier Bonner. Will he end up being Charity's perfect match? Here’s the 4-1-1 on everything you should know about Xavier, from career to education to interests.

Source: Instagram/@xaygotthesauce

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Xavier Bonner’s job?

Charity and Xavier might be a match made in heaven. As a scientific researcher, the Season 20 contestant’s love of science plays a tremendous role in his life. When speaking about what he’s looking for in a potential wife, Xavier jokingly admitted that his partner needs to enjoy science as much as he does. And with Charity’s bachelor of science degree in rehabilitation and disability, she may be everything Xavier is looking for.

Per his LinkedIn profile, Xavier has worked as a graduate student researcher assistant at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the past four years. However, his scientific background stems back far further. “My mom suffers from an autoimmune disease,” Xavier revealed in a video posted to The Bachelorette's Instagram account. “So I attribute my interest in science to her.”

Before taking on his current position, the scientist was a senior fellow at KdT Ventures, which “is the standard for early-stage frontier science investing.” Before that, Xavier worked as an undergraduate research assistant at Morehouse College in Georgia.

Where did Xavier Bonner from ‘The Bachelorette’ go to school?

Xavier’s careers at the University of North Carolina and Morehouse College aren’t strictly professional — he also attended both schools as a student! From 2013 to 2018, the reality star studied physics and computer science as well as mathematics at Morehouse and was a Society of Physics Students and Biophysical Society member.

Additionally, Xavier played in the Morehouse College Rugby Club and was an MBRS RISE Scholar and Amgen Scholar. However, his educational career didn’t end there. After completing his undergraduate studies, the Season 20 contestant attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from August 2018 to May 2023.

While there, Xavier obtained his Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics and participated in everything from UNC Intramural Basketball to Black Graduate and Professional Student Association Programming to the Society for Black Biomedical Scientists (he was the co-founder!).

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 star Xavier Bonner has eclectic interests.

Xavier’s love of science isn’t limited to his education and career. According to his bio for The Bachelorette, the Season 20 contestant built his own computer to play video games. And when he isn’t gaming? You can find the reality star knitting.

Aside from knitting, gaming, and science, Xavier is also a thrill-seeker at heart. He revealed that his perfect first date is skydiving. Hopefully, Charity doesn’t have a fear of heights! The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

How far does Xavier make it on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)