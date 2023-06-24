Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Dotun Olubeko Arrives "At the Right Time" on 'The Bachelorette' — Let's Get To Know Him Dotun Olubeko's life story is unique and makes him stand out from other contenders on Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette'. Read on for details. By Emma Saletta Jun. 24 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is upon us, and bachelorette Charity Lawson meets 25 contestants hoping to win her heart. One of those contestants is 30-year-old Dotun Olubeko, who like the other suitors, is looking for love with Charity.

Whoever wins Charity’s heart, Dotun’s life story is unique enough to stand out from other contenders. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Dotun – and what he hopes to get out of his time on The Bachelorette.

Dotun Olubeko is on ‘The Bachelorette’ at “the right time, the right place.”

Born in Nigeria, Dotun moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He currently works as an integrative medicine specialist and lives in Fresno, Calif.

Not only is he described as open-minded, full of love, and the best listener, but he also states in a season preview what he truly thinks of love. “Love just comes at you, I feel like, at the right time, at the right place,” Dotun states. “And I feel like I’m here at the right time, at the right place.

While Dotun's job title may be integrative medicine specialist, but he also owns DPT Fitness, which according to his LinkedIn is where he provides services such as client-centered functional health programs, nutrition therapies, and fitness programs. He also manages marketing and finances. The reality star's resume says that he stopped its operations in 2021, but you can still learn more via DPT Fitness Instagram.

Dotun Olubeko has plenty of fun facts to share on ‘The Bachelorette’.

Dotun may love fitness, but based on his bachelor nation bio, he's also be a bit goofy. We find out that he's terrible at movie trivia, but loves his air fryer, and if his career as an integrative medicine specialist doesn’t work out, he would love to be the head of the CIA.

Dotun’s traveled to Europe, and while it’s unknown what all of the stops were on his 45-day trip, in May 2019 he posted a photo on his Instagram of visiting Camden Market located in London.

Dotun Olubeko, 30, Fresno, CA. (IG: dptfitness). Fitness coach. Ran track (hurdles) at Chico St University. Impressive resume.



Here comes everyone’s favorite now… pic.twitter.com/dXYEGWbnCU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, like many fitness lovers, Dotun participated in sports growing up. Not only did he graduate Chico State University with a B.S. in Nutrition and Food Science with a Minor in Health and Wellness, but he graduated as a two time NCAA All-American in track and field, where he competed as a hurdler. Bachelor nation lover Reality Steve tweeted photos of Dotun’s from his track and field days in college, and the contestant appears to be a natural.