'The Bachelorette' Finale Is Not on Hulu, and Fans of the Series Are Not Happy

'The Bachelorette' Finale Is Not on Hulu, and Fans of the Series Are Not HappyBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 22 2021, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Well, it's official — Season 18 of The Bachelorette is over. Though our fan-favorite suitor Brandon Jones didn't capture Michelle Young's heart, she did find her "SoulNayte" in the 6'8", 28-year-old account executive known as Nayte Olukoya.
As the pair celebrate officially going public with their relationship (and receiving $200,000, might we add), Bachelor Nation should be happy for them ... right?
Sadly, that's not the case. Michelle and Nayte's relationship is on the backburner because Hulu is ruining the fun. Those who watched the episode through Hulu Live TV did not have a good time: The episode continuously cut out and eventually became temporarily unavailable.
If you were one of the unlucky ones who suffered this awful viewing experience, or if you happened to miss the epic finale, we know what you're thinking: When will The Bachelorette finale be available to stream on Hulu?
When will 'The Bachelorette' finale be on Hulu?
Usually, Hulu is quick to upload ABC content. Generally, the day after an episode airs on the network, it's readily available for all to stream. However, it's currently unavailable on the streaming service.
As of right now, there are only four episodes from Season 18 available on Hulu — Episode 6, Episode 7, Episode 8, aka "The Men Tell All," and Episode 9.
Um ... where is the rest of the season? Why is The Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose not available to stream on Hulu? We're not sure, but Bachelor Nation is not taking this situation lightly.
Why is 'The Bachelorette' finale not on Hulu?
As we said, we aren't sure what is taking Hulu so long to upload The Bachelorette finale and the After the Final Rose special episode. Unfortunately, the popular streaming service is taking a hard hit on social media because Bachelor Nation is furious.
A fan on Twitter wrote, "Should I call Hulu and ask why the finale of The Bachelorette isn’t up yet? Like, WTF."
Another added, "Why is The Bachelorette finale not on Hulu? Like, what are y’all doing?"
Plenty of other fans are tweeting as both Hulu and Hulu Support, but there has been no response. Hopefully, we'll have an answer soon; but for now, let's congratulate Michelle and Nayte on their engagement — we wish them not but the best in the future!