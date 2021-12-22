'The Bachelorette' Finale Is Not on Hulu, and Fans of the Series Are Not Happy

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Well, it's official — Season 18 of The Bachelorette is over. Though our fan-favorite suitor Brandon Jones didn't capture Michelle Young's heart, she did find her "SoulNayte" in the 6'8", 28-year-old account executive known as Nayte Olukoya.

As the pair celebrate officially going public with their relationship (and receiving $200,000, might we add), Bachelor Nation should be happy for them ... right?