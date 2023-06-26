Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette How Does Charity Lawson's Journey on 'The Bachelorette' End? (SPOILERS) Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette' is right around the corner, and fans are already dying to know: Who does Charity end up with? Read on to find out! By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 26 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 20 of The Bachelorette. At long last, Bachelor Nation is back and ready to gossip about yet another riveting and drama-filled season of The Bachelorette. The historic Season 20 sees fan-favorite beauty Charity Lawson — one of Zach Shallcross's final four women — step into the leading role to find everlasting love.

With the season premiere quickly approaching, fans are eager to learn what happens during Charity's journey to find love. Who does Charity end up with? Does she get engaged? Stick around because we've gathered all the juicy details about Season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Who does Charity end up with on Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette'?

Unlike previous installments, there aren't many spoilers for Charity's season of The Bachelorette, and it's currently unknown who she ends up with at the end of her journey. Nevertheless, resident spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that everything works out in the end and Charity gets engaged — but to who?

Well, we know Charity's final four men are: Joey, Xavier, Aaron B, and Dotun. Reality Steve recently reported that Aaron "definitely" makes it to the final three but does not get the final rose. He knows this because not only was there a video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego the day that the final rose ceremony took place in Fiji, but he's also a contestant on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

(L-R) Joey, Xavier, Aaron B, and Dotun

Dotun is "most certainly" in the final three, according to Reality Steve, which leaves the third person either Xavier or Joey. Reality Steve believes it's Xavier, as a brief shot of him and Charity kissing on the beach is featured in his intro package — or is it? For some reason, the picture is no longer in the video... interesting.

Charity revealed she fell in love with multiple people.

Ahead of the season premiere, Charity spoke with Extra and dished about her journey to find love. The leading lady brushed over her current relationship status before opening up about how difficult the experience was and falling in love with multiple people.

"It's emotionally taxing, and you see me obviously vocalize being in love with two people," she told the outlet. "It's a lot, so I never obviously imagined that I would be in the position for that to happen, but it happens."

Charity also explained how her work as a therapist helped her navigate the show, telling Extra, "I truly credit a lot of my coping mechanisms, like my ability to regulate my emotions in high-intensity moments, to my background as a therapist, but also how I navigate and approach these relationships."