How Far Does Nayte Olukoya Make It on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Just how far does Nayte Olukoya go on Season 18 of The Bachelorette ? The 27-year-old Indeed.com sales executive from Austin, Texas, has already made a strong impression with the Season 18 Bachelorette lead Michelle Young. Although Nayte didn't get the coveted first one-on-one date with Michelle, he did get the first impression rose.

And let's just say first impression rose recipients of The Bachelorette's past seasons tend to do quite well romantically with the show's lead. (Hello, Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay !)

A report from Heavy noted that some eagle-eyed Bachelorette fans spotted Michelle at a Minnesota Vikings game on Oct. 31, 2021. Why did this seemingly innocent outing have Bachelorette fans buzzing? Because Nayte's fellow contestant (and rumored runner-up according to Reality Steve) Joe Coleman was also at that same Vikings game. Joe has also emerged as a clear front-runner for Michelle's heart, and he even played basketball in college like Michelle.

So Reality Steve originally reported that Nayte did in fact get Michelle's final rose. Reality Steve is considered to be the most trusted spoiler source for all things going on in Bachelor Nation. However, he isn't always right in his predictions. A recent football game has fans speculating that perhaps Michelle ends up with another one of her contestants. Is Reality Steve actually wrong about Nayte and Michelle?

Does Joe and Michelle attending the same football game equal wedding bells? Or are we looking at the wrong equation?

So yes, Joe and Michelle were spotted at the Oct. 31 Vikings game. However, they weren't sitting together at that fateful Halloween football game. Now, they could've done this to avoid being spotted because Season 18 of The Bachelorette isn't even close to ending yet. Or it could just be a pure coincidence. Joe and Michelle are both Minnesota natives, after all!

For what it's worth, Nayte and Michelle haven't been seen at the same football game as of yet. But the (reportedly) engaged couple could be keeping their relationship on the real down-low. As we mentioned before, Reality Steve typically is reliable with Bachelorette spoilers, but he hasn't always been right on the money.

The most important thing is that Michelle chooses the man who is best for her. After all, Michelle was the runner-up on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She doesn't deserve to have her heart broken again so soon. Michelle said from the start that she wanted to find someone to change the world with her. Could that be Nayte or Joe?

While we don't have the answer to Michelle's final rose pick just yet, we do have a short preview clip for Episode 3.

We'll just have to wait and see. All we know is that we're a fan of whoever treats Michelle like the incredible woman she is every single day.