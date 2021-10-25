ABC's First Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Found Forever With Bryan Abasolo

With ABC currently airing a season of The Bachelorette with a Black lead — Michelle Young — many Bachelor Nation members want to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

During the historic 13th season of The Bachelorette, Rachel became not only the first Black Bachelorette in the franchise but the first Black lead in the show's history. The summer of 2017 revolved around Rachel's journey to find love, and she did. In the end, Rachel left the season engaged to winner Bryan Abasolo.

Are the two still engaged? Did they finally tie the knot?