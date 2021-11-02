Does Jamie Get Sent Home After Lying to Michelle on 'The Bachelorette'?

According to resident Bachelor Nation spoiler man Reality Steve , Jamie does not even make it to be one of Michelle’s final four men. The jury’s still out on exactly when Michelle sends Jamie home though.

Will Jamie fess up to his bald-faced lie? If there’s one thing Michelle has already demonstrated, it’s that she doesn’t have patience for liars or men who just aren’t genuine in their spirit.

It can be tough for Michelle to tell who is there for the right reasons, but she's a well-educated woman with a strong sense of what's best for her. To be fair to Jamie, he might’ve been on the receiving end of producer manipulation and/or the infamous “villain edit.”

The most important thing is for Michelle to be true to her heart and do what makes her happy. She did say on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she felt a connection with Jamie. We hope Jamie fesses up to his error in judgment so that if he does get sent home, it’s on good terms with Michelle.

Watch The Bachelorette on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.