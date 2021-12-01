Nayte Olukoya May or May Not Have Cried During the Hometown Visits on 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Dating in the digital age is difficult, which is exactly why The Bachelor franchise has been alive for nearly two decades. Just ask Michelle Young — who was eliminated by Matt James ahead of the Season 26 finale. But Michelle hasn’t quit her quest for love just yet.

This fall on The Bachelorette, Michelle went through her own process of elimination. Now, the time has come for the Missouri-bred school teacher to come face-to-face with the families of her final four.