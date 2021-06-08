Shawn Booth Says That He "Doesn't Want a Wife"

Shawn and Kaitlyn were engaged for three years after her season of The Bachelorette. After they decided to split, Kaitlyn said on the LadyGang podcast that the breakup was his decision. “He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me,” she said. “I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over.”

It makes sense — Kaitlyn and Shawn went through this experience together that no one else could understand, and it definitely brought them together. But in the real world, that translates into something completely different. In the end, it simply didn’t work for them.

Kaitlyn has talked about how she goes to therapy, and how doing so taught her how to be more independent. That's why it was easy for her to find Jason just three months later.