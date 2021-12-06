Will Rodney Spill Any Tea Tonight on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18's "Men Tell All"?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 6 2021, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
The "Men Tell All" is the ultimate tea-spilling reunion session that Bachelor Nation fans wait for during every season of The Bachelorette. Everyone's been wanting to see more of Rodney Mathews, a fan-favorite contestant who was sadly eliminated by the Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young after the hometown dates.
Will Rodney be at the "Men Tell All" special? Typically the men who don't attend are those who are still technically in the running for the Bachelorette's heart. We wouldn't blame Rodney if he wanted to attend to get some closure with Michelle.
Rodney makes a huge confession on "The Men Tell All."
Rodney does appear in several of the official previews for the Season 18's "Men Tell All." As per the norm for The Bachelorette in general, the teaser promises plenty of drama with the men. However, true to Rodney's sweet nature, he's shown in the teaser telling Michelle that he is falling in love with her, not was. I mean, we can't blame him for feeling that way about Michelle!
Obviously Michelle chose to pursue her relationships with Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones further than her relationship with Rodney, so it's highly unlikely that she'll reciprocate his declaration of love. Although, this is The Bachelorette, so the clip could've been a red herring and Rodney simply wants to tell her how he feels so he can let it go and move on.
Should Rodney have been the next Bachelor?
No shade at the next Bachelor Clayton Echard, but many Bachelor Nation fans feel like it should've been Rodney. To add insult to injury, the newest promo poster for Clayton's season utilized the tagline, "Everyone loves an underdog." Why did this feel like salt in the wound for Rodney fans? Well, Rodney's whole story was about the fact that he was an underdog!
Rodney played college football for Fresno State in California. His goal was to play for the NFL, but that dream was crushed after he had a "career-ending" injury, according to Rodney's official ABC bio. Fans weren't thrilled that The Bachelor took what was Rodney's story/tag line for Clayton's promos.
Could Rodney be a future Bachelor?
Hey, just because Clayton is the next Bachelor doesn't rule out Rodney for a future season. After all, Clare Crawley was cast as the lead for The Bachelorette years after she appeared on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor and the related spinoffs. While it's less likely that a contestant on The Bachelorette will be cast as the next Bachelor the further away the show moves on from the season, it's not impossible.
And there's always Bachelor in Paradise too for Rodney! The plus side of Paradise is that the couples who leave the beach tend to last longer anyway (although we're rooting for Michelle to find true love on The Bachelorette of course!).
Are you looking forward to seeing Rodney tonight on the "Men Tell All" episode, Bachelor Nation? The tea-spilling session airs Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.