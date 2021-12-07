Will New Bachelor Lead Clayton Attend 'The Bachelorette's' Season 18 "Men Tell All" Session?

Given that Clayton has already filmed most of, if not all of his journey as the next lead of The Bachelor as of Dec. 6, 2021, it really doesn't make sense for him to attend Michelle's "Men Tell All" special. In a way, his casting is Clayton's closure, so it's not necessary to rehash his short-lived relationship with Michelle. (And to be honest, we're more interested to hear Tayshia Adams explain the truth of what happened with her and Zac Clark!)