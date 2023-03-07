Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Brooklyn and her family Will Zach Shallcross Meet Brooklyn Willie's Family on 'The Bachelor'? By Allison Hunt Mar. 6 2023, Published 8:36 p.m. ET

This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 27. If there is anyone speaking their mind on The Bachelor it's Brooklyn Willie. For those of you who may have forgotten as well, Brooklyn is the rodeo queen from Oklahoma. She received the one-on-one with Zach Shallcross in Week 4 in the Bahamas. While the pair really connected while ATVing around the island, their connection seems to have taken a back seat compared to frontrunners Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki.

During Week 6, Brooklyn got a lot of screen time due to her drama with Kat, which still, in comparison to other seasons of The Bachelor, is very light. It is unclear whether the beef has been completely squashed, but it seems to not have affected their relationship with Zach since Brooklyn got the coveted one-on-one date. However, will Zach give Brooklyn the rose — and make the trip to meet Brooklyn's family? Let's find out!

Will Zach meet Brooklyn's family on 'The Bachelor'?

As we mentioned earlier, Brooklyn got the one-on-one date during Week 7, which is not always a good sign this late in the game. In the past, Bachelors and Bachelorettes alike have given out those much-coveted date cards when they have been unsure about a person. Sadly, this seems to be the case here...

Hometowns are right around the corner and for some, that could change everything. Don't miss a new #TheBachelor Monday on ABC. pic.twitter.com/4ioo9acv3T — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 3, 2023

During the March 6 episode, we see Brooklyn tell Zach that, "...I do believe you marry the family... I told myself I didn't want to bring someone back into their lives until I knew it was someone I truly saw a future with." Zach gets up from the table and says in the interview, "Who am I to be in that house?" alluding to the fact that he is having doubts.

Resident Bachelor guru, Reality Steve, confirmed that Brooklyn does indeed get sent home on her date and does not make it to the hometown dates. So, while Zach won't get to meet Brooklyn's family, we can meet her adorable family!

Who is Brooklyn's biological father?

During their date, Brooklyn confides in Zach that she was not raised by her biological father. There isn't much information online about him, but Gossip Next Door reports that his name is Raymond Willie and that he lives in San Antonio, Texas.

Based on social media, it seems that Brooklyn was raised by her grandfather. Brooklyn's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her grandfather, making us think that he played a big part in her upbringing. Brooklyn took to Instagram to shout out his birthday and captioned this adorable family photo, "Happy birthday to the best granddaddy around! We love you."