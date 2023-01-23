Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Does Zach Shallcross Get Engaged on Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 23 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Unlike previous installments, we're actually excited to watch the new season of The Bachelor. The series has strayed from its initial purpose, but with Mr. Right Reasons himself, Zach Shallcross, as the next leading man, we have high hopes he'll get the franchise back on track as a reality show that puts finding love front and center.

With that said, we can't wait to see how his journey plays out — for one, does Zach get engaged? Let's find out!

Source: ABC Is 'Bachelor' contestant Brianna Thorbourne the one for Zach? Let's find out...

Does Zach Shallcross get engaged on 'The Bachelor'?

Ahead of the season premiere, Zach sat down with Glamour and discussed all things Bachelor. When asked if he gets engaged this season, the 26-year-old tech executive simply stated, "At this moment, I'm very happy."

"How everything went, sure, it was an absolute whirlwind with ups and downs, and it will have its drama, that's for sure. That's natural. It's The Bachelor, that happens," he added. "But with how everything goes, I can tell you that I certainly did find love; I can't say what that form is or what it looks like, but it is there and I'm very happy."

Although the leading man didn't discuss the subject further, the Instagram account @bachelorwhatever keeps a close eye on the show and its spoilers. As a result, they reported that Zach gets down on one knee and proposes to Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki. Now, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt because it's pure speculation.

Just days before the Season 27 premiere, resident spoiler king Reality Steve updated fans with new spoilers, one of which has to do with Gabi and the 2022 book, How to Win The Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the 25-year-old account executive is seen reading this early on in the season.