We Know Zach Shallcross's Final Four Women on 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)

As for what gives him the ick, Zach said he will not stand for petty, unnecessary drama in the house.

"I know it's kind of inevitable when you're in a house with 30 others and there's going to be arguments or conversations that don't go that well ..." he admitted. "If there's a lot of drama going on in the house, what it tells me is that they're not really serious and why they're there is probably more for finding internet fame or whatever it is. So I'll probably be pretty quick to cut that out."