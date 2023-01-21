Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Meet Greer Blitzer, One of the Frontrunners From Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ By Haylee Thorson Jan. 20 2023, Published 11:06 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Pop the champagne! A new season of The Bachelor is upon us. For those needing a quick refresher, Season 27’s Bachelor is Zach Shallcross, one of the contestants from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. After making it to Fantasy Suite week, Zach left the show because his night with Rachel felt “inauthentic.” However, his search for love didn’t end there. During the “After the Final Rose” episode, Zach was named the Bachelor — and now his time has come.

Per usual, spoilers for Season 27 have already surfaced — we even know who the final four women are! But perhaps the most notable? The recipient of Zach’s first impression rose: Greer Blitzer. Let’s learn more about the mystery woman who caught Zach’s eye on night one.

Who is Greer Blitzer?

Greer Blitzer is a contestant on Season 27 of The Bachelor. Born on April 14, 1998, in Houston, Texas, the 24-year-old is competing amongst 29 other women for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’s hand in marriage. Greer currently lives in New York City and maintains an active Instagram presence. From posting extravagant beach vacations to eclectic outfit pics to photos with friends and loved ones, her social media consists of playful content indicative of a bubbly, fun-loving personality.

Where did Greer Blitzer go to school?

Per LinkedIn, Greer attended the University of Mississippi from 2016 to 2020. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Ole Miss, graduating in the spring of 2020. The Season 27 Bachelor contestant was also an active member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women during college. Following her four-year stint at Ole Miss, Greer moved to New York City to kickstart her career.

What is Greer Blitzer’s job?

The marketing major has held several positions in and outside the field over the past few years. While attending university, she was an account executive at Hitch Media — a video production and marketing agency — in Austin, Tex. Once she graduated with her BBA, she worked as a sales executive at Tom James Company, a custom clothing provider based in Midtown Manhattan. After working there for seven months, she moved into her current role at InMode, “a leading global provider of innovative and award-winning medical technologies that focuses on well-being and life-changing results.” At InMode, Greer works as a medical device sales representative.

How far does Greer Blitzer make it on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)